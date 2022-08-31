Scott McTominay: Manchester United midfielder urges team to unite after promising victory



Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has urged his team to instil a positive spirit among themselves.

United registered their first away win in seven matches against Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes‘ sublime finish was enough to hand the visitors all three points.

United’s defence was thoroughly tested but came out with flying colours.

The team looked hungry to win for the first time in a while.

In his recent interview, McTominay spoke about the need for unity among his teammates.

“Now was the time to get everyone together and bounce back from two difficult games.”

“We need that fire inside of us, and as soon as the fire goes out, we are in trouble. But we have to keep the fire burning together.”

“We need to keep everyone together, and we might do well.”

“Team spirit is the most important thing. If we have good team spirit in the group, then we will go far. ”

“If we don’t, and people go easy on each other, then we won’t go far.”

Casemiro’s arrival could mean a limited game time for McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder will need to be at his best to force his way into Ten Hag’s plans.



