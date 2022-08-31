Sunderland leading the race for Amad Diallo

It seems Manchester United’s business in the summer transfer window is still not over. With just over a day left before it slams shut, the club are still trying to get a few deals over the line.

It was expected that Antony and Martin Dubravka would be the final two arrivals with Erik ten Hag pleased with the increased competition for places.

But multiple reports came out on Tuesday which stated that Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest might become a late arrival with Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to depart.

Late arrivals aside, a glut of departures — both temporary and permanent are expected in the final couple of days. One such player who is sure to leave on loan is Amad Diallo.

Sunderland leading the chase for Amad

The Peoples Person had already reported that the Ivorian was attracting interest from all over Europe with United looking at loaning him out to Championship clubs as they wanted the winger to experience English first-team football.

According to the Daily Mail and Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Championship club Sunderland have held talks with the Red Devils regarding Amad.

Blackpool, Ligue 1 outfit Nice, Turkish side Besiktas and Belgian club Anderlecht were also credited with interest but it seems Sunderland might be winning the race because of their manager.

“It is understood that the Championship side are interested in the 20-year-old who has yet to feature for manager Erik ten Hag this season,” The Athletic mention.

Black Cats style of play suits United winger

Whitwell also mentions that new Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray, plays a style of football which will suit the former Atalanta starlet and that might swing things in Sunderland’s favour.

The 20-year-old has not made any of the match squads so far and following Antony’s arrival, the Ivory Coast international’s involvement in the first-team is set to reduce drastically.

Ten Hag feels his development will be best served if he goes and plays regular minutes elsewhere but the club have been careful while selecting his next destination considering his difficult spell away at Rangers last season.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had bought the winger in a deal worth £37million back in 2020 but he has managed to make only nine senior senior appearances for the club so far.



