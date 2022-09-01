Antony: Manchester United winger was approached by Premier League rivals before move



Manchester United winger Antony was reportedly approached by a host of Premier League clubs.

The Brazilian, who started at Sao Paulo, quickly turned heads with his immense technical prowess and raw talent.

Manchester City first came calling in 2019, offering a loan move to Sporting Lisbon before a permanent move.

Antony did not feel ready to make the big step, hence decided to stay in Brazil.

The Telegraph’s report goes on to talk about interest from Chelsea and Liverpool:

“He [Antony] could then focus on his dreams, which meant just one thing: a Premier League move. The question was – which one?”

“Chelsea also made a firm approach, with the club’s former director Marina Granovskaia said to have made a personal promise to the player’s camp to take him to Stamford Bridge.”

“Liverpool also had him extensively scouted and held conversations with his staff.”

Erik ten Hag will be pleased to finally get his number one forward target.

Despite paying a hefty fee of £82 million, fans will be overjoyed by the signing due to the team’s need for a natural right winger

Today’s game against Leicester highlighted United’s weakness in attack.

Antony will instantly add creativity and threat to the team.

United fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of their star man on Sunday against Arsenal.