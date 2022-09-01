Casemiro waits for his first start for Man United at Leicester City

Casemiro must wait to start his first match for Manchester United tonight at Leicester, as he joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire on the bench.
📣 The team news is in, Reds! #MUFC || #LEIMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2022
The United team is again unchanged from the one that has won back-to-back Premier League matches.
Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez continue at the back, flanked by Diogo Dalot and Tyrell malacia, with David de Gea behind them.
In midfield, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes start again, with Fernandes once again captain.
Up front, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho provide the goal threat.
The star-studded bench includes two goalkeepers – Tom Heaton and Matej Kovar, plus Casemiro, Ronaldo, Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Fred, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho.
There is no place in the squad for Luke Shaw.
Maguire and Ronaldo’s continued absence from the starting line-up will be a concern for both.
Ronaldo is set to stay at the club despite trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford for most of the summer.
New signing Antony was registered today, providing even more competition for forward places for the next match against Arsenal.
Anthony Martial is still ruled out with an achilles injury.
