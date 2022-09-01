Diogo Dalot puts in defensive masterclass against Leicester City



Manchester United cruised to a 1-0 win against the Foxes, a result which has now elevated the 20-time English champions to fifth in the table.

United were brilliant in the first half and took the lead through a superbly worked team goal finished off by Jadon Sancho.

There was a visible drop-off in the second half. However, the team’s defensive masterclass was enough to ensure the Reds clinched all three points.

Erik ten Hag’s men finished the game with 46% possession to the Foxes’ 54% possession.

United also completed 80 fewer passes than Leicester, who successfully made 593 passes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had an 81% pass accuracy. United on the other hand a 78% pass success rate.

Central to the victors’ win tonight was Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese put in an excellent defensive display, locking down the right flank.

The 23-year-old’s performance was capped by an imperious block towards the end of the match that drew a loud roar from the away support.

Dalot won 100% of the duels he went into and won 4 tackles.

He registered 78 touches of the ball, succeeding in 4 out of the 7 long balls he attempted.

The defender, in an arguably man-of-the-match performance, also made one clearance and one crucial interception.

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Leicester: 100% aerial duels won

78 touches

4 tackles won

4/7 long balls completed

1 clearance

1 interception Another quality performance. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/29LfDCEVTe — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 1, 2022

Dalot has clearly cemented his place in the team and will only be buoyed further by his showing tonight. Clearly, he is one who is relishing his opportunity under Ten Hag.

