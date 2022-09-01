Erik Ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club



Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Manchester United this summer, according to Reds’ boss Erik ten Hag.

The United manager talked about Ronaldo at the pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s game against Leicester City, stressing that he has discussed his future and role at the club with him, and that they are “all on one page”.

As reported by Laurie Whitwell on Twitter, Ten Hag has spoken to the player “several times” over the summer.

Erik ten Hag confirms he has spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo "several times" over summer. "We are all on one page." "You can see in training it is clear he has the capabilities. He will fit in every system." Reported on those chats in this read #MUFChttps://t.co/QwBAJfegjj — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 31, 2022

And the manager is adamant that United’s number 7 has all the capabilities to fit into his system.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, also on Twitter, Ten Hag stressed how glad everyone is with things as they are, stating that “we are happy with him, he’s happy to be here”.

‘We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here.’ Ten Hag and Ronaldo are ‘on the same page’ #mufc https://t.co/Kt77HP3NoD — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 31, 2022

Ronaldo’s future looks like it has finally been put to bed after a long window of transfer speculation.

Rumours of the player being discontent, and the United coaching staff doubtful that Ronaldo can fit in with the new style of play being imposed by Ten Hag, have hung over the club all summer.

But with the boss publicly including the five-times Ballon D’or winner in his plans, it seems another season with The Red Devils is confirmed.

And as that news materialised, the club at the centre of most of the rumours, Napoli, distanced themselves from any potential deal with the Portuguese superstar.

The Italian club had been heavily linked with offering Ronaldo a chance to return to Serie A, where he spent three seasons with Juventus.

But according to their club director, they were never in for him, and any deal involving their highly rated striker, Victor Osimhen, was never even discussed.

According to Sport Witness, Cristiano Giuntoli said in an interview that there was never anything confirmed between the clubs, or Ronaldo.

“He’s an extraordinary footballer and we can only exalt him, but there was nothing true. We read so many things in the newspapers, but there was never anything concrete,” the director said.

United fans will be delighted to see the club’s new manager finally dismissing any supposed rift between himself and one of the crowds favorite players.

And with the future of United looking brighter than for many years, fans will wait with bated breath to see if Ronaldo can light up Old Trafford for another season.







