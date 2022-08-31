Erik ten Hag says Manchester United “did well” in difficult transfer window



Erik ten Hag has lifted the lid on Machester United’s approach to the transfer market this summer during his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s clash with Leicester City.

During the embargoed section, The Athletic reports that the Dutchman insisted that the recruitment team at Old Trafford did well in setting out their goals for the summer:

“First, we really quickly identified the positions we wanted and then identified the players we wanted. The process is if you get them or not. More parties are involved, there are many factors who make it complicated.”

But the club does not exist in isolation, and prices seem to have risen significantly in this window. Real Madrid’s capture of Aurelien Tchouameni for €100m seemingly set the tone for a seller’s market early in the summer.

“Then the market and how it developed. Last season, the benchmark was only five transfers above £60m and I don’t know how many now.”

For the manager’s part, he was impressed with United’s agility in responding to shifting sands brought by this summer.

“They (United) made adaptations because of how the market (was) and I think the club did that well.”

In any case, the Dutchman is now “satisfied” with his squad, saying “I think we’ve strengthened the squad, that is clear.”

United added Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez to the defence, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to the midfield, and are set to wrap up deals for Martin Dubravka in goal and Antony in offence.

For Ten Hag, the hard work now begins.

“It’s about development of the team, the individuals, to get this team stronger and have more consistency and bring more quality. That is what me and my coaches have to do.”

With the signing of Antony set to take Manchester United’s spending up to £227m this summer, Ten Hag will at least have options to work with.







