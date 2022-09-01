Ethan Laird put on incredible performance for Queens Park Rangers



Ethan Laird scored the first senior goal of his career while out on loan from Manchester United at Queens Park Rangers.

The attacking right back got himself high up the pitch to attack a cross from opposite fullback Kenneth Paal.

The goal came just 15 minutes into QPR’s Championship clash with Hull City, which ended with a 3-1 win for Laird’s team.

Speaking to QPR’s media channel, manager Michael Beale was full of praise for his young fullbacks in combining for the goal.

“You can really see what Kenneth and Ethan are now bringing at both ends of the pitch,” he said. “I think there is more to come, that’s the exciting thing.”

“I said to them after the first 20 to 30 minutes when we get the goals that do you need to go all the time, but they are young men, and they get excited – they feel they have the energy.

“It’s us boring coaches that want to put the shackles on them a bit because you’ve done that to get in front. But I’m delighted and as I said, I think there is more to come.”

His overall performance was quite something as well.

According to Statman Dave, Laird completed 100% of his long ball attempts, 92% of his passes, two dribbles, had 62 touches, three shots on target, and won two tackles and two interceptions en route to a match-winning performance.

Laird is an exciting prospect who could perhaps be staking a claim for a starting spot at Old Trafford at some point in the future.

He did well in preseason under Erik ten Hag and certainly looked more suited to the Dutchman’s system than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However the decision to let him go out on loan seems to have been the right one early on.

Regular gametime could prove invaluable in helping him to reach his full potential.

Since moving to QPR, he has played in every minute available and now has a goal and an assist across those four matches.







