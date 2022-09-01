Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie de Jong to remain at FC Barcelona this summer



Frenkie de Jong is set to stay in FC Barcelona this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it in his latest tweet:

“Frenkie de Jong stays at Barcelona. No doubts — he never changed his mind.”

The 25 year old has been Erik ten Hag’s number one target this summer.

Before signing Casemiro, the boss viewed him as the solution to United’s midfield crisis.

Ten Hag was prepared to wait until the window’s final days to get his man, but the player has decided to stay at Barcelona.

United agreed on a fee worth €73 million with Barca in July.

De Jong, however, was said to be reluctant a move away from his dream club.

Also, the La Liga giants owed him €17 million in deferred wages, which he was unwilling to give up.

He and his wife are happy in Spain, and despite substantial interest from United and Chelsea, the player kept his firm stance.

Given the coach’s admiration for De Jong, United could try and sign him this January or next summer.

De Jong has not yet agreed to reduce his salary, so it will be interesting to see which of the two parties budges first.



