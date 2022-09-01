Late move for Memphis Depay not ruled out by Man United

Manchester United have so far spent over £200 million in this summer transfer window and have brought in six players with only Deadline Day left to go.

Most reports are currently indicating that the club seem to have already completed their business as far as incomings are concerned with Martin Dubravka set to be the final arrival.

There was a chance that the right-back spot could be reinforced with the signing of Sergino Dest from Barcelona but the American full-back instead ended up going to AC Milan.

Incomings depend on CR7 departure

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was rumoured to be on his way out with a few English clubs interested in him but Erik Ten Hag has indicated that he is willing to work with the English defender at least till January.

The only possible question left to be answered is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at United come September 2. All the signs point towards the Portuguese staying with his mood said to be improving as he remains impressed with United’s transfer splurge.

.@GraemeBailey on a Manchester United move for Memphis Depay before the deadline: “I wouldn’t rule it out, I really wouldn’t.” #MUFC [@AllForUnited] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 31, 2022

But his agent Jorge Mendes has not given up hopes of finding his client a last-minute exit as he did last year when the Red Devils agreed to bring him home.

Clubs in the Champions League willing to accept his wage demands remain few and far between and most have already said no to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Could Depay be the solution

Ronaldo’s possible departure might force United’s hand and they are keeping tabs on Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay as a back-up option.

Journalist Graeme Bailey of 90min appeared to hint the same when he appeared on All For United Youtube channel. He seems to think a late move cannot be ruled out.

“United do like Depay, he’s in there. And I wouldn’t rule it out, I really wouldn’t,” Bailey was quoted as saying.

There have been reports which have indicated that the Dutchman might even be willing to terminate his contract and make the move back to his former club.

Whether there is any truth to that will be found out by the end of the day. United are unlikely to sanction such a late departure for Ronaldo after Ten Hag said he remains in his plans for the season during the pre-match press conference.

But Depay certainly has what it takes to play up front for the Red Devils and he would be motivated to come back and show the fans that the club was wrong to let him go. An interesting day ahead for supporters as they wait for any late transfer news!



