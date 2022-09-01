Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag urges team to be more ruthless



Erik ten Hag feels more room for improvement in his team, despite a 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

Jadon Sancho capped off a brilliant team move, giving Manchester United the lead.

However, United failed to score the second goal and allowed the hosts to remain in the game until the end.

Ten Hag was pleased with the defence’s teamwork and passion but was disappointed that his side did not manage to finish the game off.

In his post-match interview, he said:

“I am happy with the clean sheet. The eleven on the pitch defend and attack together.”

“You can see what we can achieve.”

“We can be dangerous in the transition moments. There were many spaces in the second half but did not explore them that well.

“We should have scored a second goal.”

“We have to be more [ruthless]. There is room for improvement.”

“Once Casemiro and Ronnie get fitter and fitter, we need not only a team but a squad.”

Ten Hag was asked whether his latest signing, Antony, will be available for the big game against Arsenal on Sunday, to which he replied:

“We will see for Sunday.”

On Ronaldo not starting, the United boss spoke about the importance of getting fully fit and how it is a long season ahead.

United’s fantastic defence laid the foundation for another strong display.

The players will have their tasks cut out on Sunday against a Gunners side in red hot form.

Old Trafford will be buzzing, and it is expected to be a cracker of a match!