Lisandro Martinez wins Manchester United player of the month.



Lisandro Martinez has won Manchester United’s player of the month for August.

The Argentine won the award by a landslide, beating fellow centre-back partner Raphael Varane and left-back Tyrell Malacia to the prestigious award.

Martinez, who is slowly becoming a cult hero at Old Trafford, becomes the first defender to win the award since Luke Shaw won it in February and March of 2021.

The 24-year-old seems to have won fans over with his rugged style of play highlighted by his aggression, tenacity, grit and steely determination.

After a difficult start to life in the Premier League for Martinez, the defender was crucial in United’s August wins against bitter rivals Liverpool and Southampton.

🗳️ The votes are in… Congratulations to our Player of the Month for August: @LisandrMartinez! 🏅#MUFC pic.twitter.com/YHe0bQ2h9K — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2022

A club statement to announce Martinez as the winner of the monthly award said “Martinez is building blossoming defensive partnerships with fellow nominees Varane, in the centre, and Malacia on the left-hand side of defence, and it helped us secure a first away clean sheet in the Premier League since last December.”

“It is also the first time a new signing has picked up the award in their initial month with the club since former Reds winger Daniel James back in August 2019.”

“A testament to Lisandro’s instant impact following his transfer from Ajax.”

“[Martinez] came out on top with 84 per cent when a record number of Player of the Month votes were cast in our official poll.”

“Martinez’s centre-back partner, Varane, earned six per cent of your votes.”

“Malacia garnered 10 per cent after his impressive start to life at United.”

Hopefully, this award represents the first of many for United’s Butcher!







