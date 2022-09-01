Manchester United complete £85.4m Antony deal



Manchester United have officially completed the signing of Ajax winger Antony.

On Tuesday the club announced that an £85.4m agreement had been reached with the Eredivisie champions.

The completion of the deal was subject to international clearance.

That has now gone through, meaning that Antony will be available for the Red Devil’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

He will not feature tonight against Leicester City however Erik ten Hag will be delighted to have got his man, nonetheless.

Antony will play on the right and, according to the manager, bring some much needed “fighting spirit” to the club.

Along with Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro it is clear that the manager wanted players with such character added to his squad.

In spending £85.4m on the Brazilian winger, United have taken their spending to £227m this summer.

The hope now is that the money has been spent wisely.

Ten Hag is certainly familiar with a number of the new signings and is well placed to get the most out of them.

United enjoyed back-to-back wins over Southampton and Liverpool last week and will be hoping that Antony can add vital options to the Red Devils attack.

They will have to do without him tonight, but the most expensive deadline-day signing of all time will be well worth watching out for on Sunday.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

D-Day. Vardy’s party. Arteta’s vendetta. United can crash them all in one week. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine NOW.

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy the double issue now for just £2.00/$2.35

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



