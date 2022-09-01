Official Video: Antony delighted to join Manchester United



Antony is delighted to have finally completed his move to Manchester United.

An agreement was reached on terms on Tuesday, but final confirmation had been held up over details, chief among them the international clearance the Brazilian needed to work in the UK.

That went through this morning and shortly after the £85.4m deal was confirmed, quotes emerged from Antony on the Official website, highlighting his enthusiasm in joining:

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.”

Antony had to push to get his move from Ajax, even going on strike in order to prompt the Eredivisie champion to allow him to leave.

He is reunited with his former manager Erik ten Hag and the trickster is thrilled to work under the Dutchman again:

He certainly looks ready for it!

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

While his departure from the Netherlands came in strained circumstances, the winger was effusive in his praise for Ajax and the opportunities they provided him:

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Antony has made a promise to his new club as well – to “make history” at “the biggest club in the world.”

The United Matchday Magazine has argued that Antony will be an invaluable addition to the squad and, going by the analysis of his all-round game, Red Devils fans could be witnessing a potential fan-favourite before long.

The £85.4m man will be available for Arsenal's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.







