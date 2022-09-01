Player ratings: Leicester City 0-1 Man United – three wins in a row for Erik ten Hag’s men



Manchester United beat Leicester City 1-0 today in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Good save from the Maddison free kick.

Diogo Dalot 8 – A couple of errors but another good performance from Dalot, including a good pass in the build-up to the goal.

Raphael Varane 8.5 – At the top of his game right now. Makes it all look so easy. Our man of the match.

Lisandro Martinez 8 – Is he a cult hero already? Should be.

Tyrell Malacia 7.5 – Not quite as good as Saturday, but still a very competent performance.

Scott McTominay 7 – On Saturday he played badly in the first half but well in the second. Today the opposite. If only we could see 90 minutes.

Christian Eriksen 7 – Great passing again. Would like him t dominate possession a little more, but doing well.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Superb pass in build-up to the goal. Another excellent long crossfield ball to Rashford toward the end. Enjoying the captaincy.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Took the goal superbly well but was quiet otherwise.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Great pass for the goal and played a lot better. Is the confidence finally returning?

Anthony Elanga 4.5 – Not showing enough at this level despite getting plenty of opportunities. Antony will be instant upgrade.

Substitutes

Casemiro 7 – Looked strong and confident.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Did well. Worked hard and was unselfish.

Fred 6 – Wasn’t on long enough to make an impact.