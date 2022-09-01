Tahith Chong joins Birmingham City on permanent transfer from Man United



Tahith Chong is joining Birmingham City on a permanent deal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Tahith Chong to Birmingham City is done and completed. Permanent move from Manchester Utd with big pay cut for Tahith. 🚨🔵 #BCFC #MUFC #DeadlineDay Plan confirmed — medical booked. https://t.co/gqSXkafvI3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Romano tweeted: “Tahith Chong to Birmingham City is done and completed. Permanent move from Manchester Utd with big pay cut for Tahith.

“Plan confirmed — medical booked.”

The news comes as no surprise after The Athletic revealed earlier that talks were in progress.

A fee was agreed with the Blues yesterday despite interest from West Brom.

Neither Romano nor The Athletic have mentioned the fee involved but it is likely to be minimal with just one year left on the 22 year old’s contract.

The St. Andrews switch is a good one for the Dutchman, having spent last season there on loan.

He will join another United academy star, Hannibal Mejbri, who has joined the club on a season-long loan.

He played 20 games for Lee Bowyer’s men last term before a groin injury led to him going under the knife and missing most of the second part of the season.

A product of Feyenoord’s youth system, Chong joined United in 2016, aged just 16.

He came close on a number of occasions to making the breakthrough at United but ultimately it was never to be.

He made 16 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals.







