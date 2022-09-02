Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s exit from Man United was blocked



Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s exit from Manchester United was blocked during this transfer window by persons unknown for reasons unknown.

The full back was widely tipped to leave having seemed to be deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag during the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

According to journalist Jonathan Shrager, the manager was keen to replace the 24 year old with Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, who was available for around £8 million or on loan. There were reportedly plenty of offers on the table for the United man. But someone at the club was blocking the move and Dest ended up at AC Milan.

“Ten Hag would like Dest at Manchester United, but some people at the club currently seem reluctant to let Wan-Bissaka leave, which is an obstacle to Sergiño’s potential arrival,” Shrager said at the time.

Owner Joel Glazer has intervened on transfers in the past, reportedly blocking the sale of Antony Martial. Perhaps it was the American who did the same again in Wan-Bissaka’s case.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Leicester, the manager held out an olive branch to the Englishman, saying “Aaron showed in the past that he is a constant factor at United.

“I have trust in him. I haven’t seen him that much because he was injured in pre-season.

“What I heard, he is a good option. He’s been training and needs to compete for the position.”

However, the boss also suggested that it was a temporary stay of execution, saying:

“Of course, Aaron wan Bissaka will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to min. January, but we will play with this squad this season”.

Erik ten Hag: “Of course, Aaron wan Bissaka will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to min. January, but we will play with this squad this season”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “When there is great opportunity you always have to be alert at this top club”. pic.twitter.com/OTk8tTQb1o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

West Ham and Crystal Palace were among the clubs vying for Wan-Bissaka’s services, with the Londoners making a solid enquiry, as per the Metro, in the latter stages of the window.

There was some speculation when the teams were announced about the player’s absence from the bench, with some wondering whether the club had changed its mind and released him to complete a late deadline day transfer.

However, Ten Hag insisted that he had simply suffered a minor knock.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Three on the bounce. Arsenal up next. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine NOW.