Alfred Schreuder criticises Antony’s behaviour in Manchester United move



Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder was reportedly unhappy with Antony’s move to Manchester United.

In a recent interview, the Dutchman was asked to share his views on the summer transfer window for Ajax, to which he replied:

“I was personally not happy with the departure of Antony; I wanted a replacement.”

“That worked out with Ocampos, and we are all very happy with that. The group is strong with that.”

“I wasn’t happy with him not playing and training.

“He knows from me that I don’t approve of that.”

Ajax were reluctant to sell Antony despite being offered €80 million by United.

The Brazilian was desperate for a move to Old Trafford and, in turn, had to hand in a transfer request.

Antony went on strike, missing training for a few days.

He gave an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano justifying his stance and why he wants the transfer.

Eventually, Ajax gave in, but United had to pay a mammoth fee of £82 million.

The 22 year old was Ten Hag’s first choice in the attacking position and insisted that the club should buy him.

United fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of Antony in the crunch game against Arsenal this Sunday.



