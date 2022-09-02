Antony says he celebrated Manchester United’s win against Liverpool like a fan – report



Yesterday, Manchester United officially confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax.

United unveiled the new signing yesterday on the club’s media channels and included an interview with the recruit.

In the interview, Antony revealed that he watched the Red Devils’ crunch tie against Liverpool, as they won 2-1 against their bitter rivals.

At the time, the player was still an Ajax player but was actively agitating for a move, effectively going on strike.

During the game, his agent and brother posted a photo on social media of himself and the forward watching the game.

Antony and his agent watching the Man Utd v Liverpool game. Must be proud of his pal, Lisandro Martinez and wishing he'd join Utd soon 😂🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6EWoyZEJV3 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 22, 2022

Antony explained what he felt and went through as he watched his new team beat their Merseyside opposition.

“Of course I watched it.”

“When United scored I celebrated as if I was a fan in the stands.”

“What stood out was the desire, the unity of the team, the fire in their bellies, the desire to play.”

This will no doubt endear the 22-year-old to fans even further.

He has already started on the right note with supporters who have been impressed by his passion and joy at being a United player.

On joining the Red Devils, he said in his interview, “They [Manchester United fans] can expect a lot of desire, dedication and fight from me, I always play with a lot of heart. I will always honour the fans with desire, fire in my belly, and full of heart.”

“I’ve been dreaming about this [playing at Old Trafford], I’ve been losing sleep thinking about it, my head and heart were here. Erik knows, everyone at Manchester United knows about my desire to be here and wear the United shirt.”

Antony has already shown he is a fan. The Old Trafford faithful will not have long to wait to see their new star man in action.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Leicester beaten. Three on the bounce. Arsenal, you’re next. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine, now with bonus material.