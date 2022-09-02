Christian Eriksen posts amazing stats vs. Leicester City



Manchester United won by a single goal against Leicester in yet another defensive masterclass orchestrated by Erik ten Hag.

For large sections of the game, the Red Devils were firmly in control, especially in the midfield, thanks to Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has been a key figure in United’s recent change of fortunes, featuring prominently in the midfield pivot.

Against the Foxes, Eriksen was imperious again, with his contributions helping the 20-time English champions clinch all three points.

The 30-year-old’s stats are even more impressive than his display may have suggested.

He won 100% of his aerial duels.

The playmaker had an impressive 81% accuracy and 69 touches of the ball to his name.

Eriksen completed 58 passes in the 90 minutes he played.

He registered a mouth-watering 16 passes into the final third, showing his dynamism in attack.

He successfully completed seven long balls and a similar number of recoveries.

Based on this performance, it is clear why the manager was hell-bent on bringing the player to Old Trafford. He is an upgrade on what United fans had become accustomed to and has evidently raised the bar in the midfield.

Supporters will be hoping that Eriksen keeps his fine form and help the team achieve a measure of success by the time the campaign ends.







