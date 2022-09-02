Erik ten Hag will have a 32-man squad at Manchester United this season



The summer transfer window has officially slammed shut with squad registration following shortly after.

With new incomings and outgoings confirmed, Erik ten Hag will now be fully focused on the months ahead with his new squad.

It has been a strong opening transfer window for the new manager with fans expecting plenty of transfers following a terrible season.

A recent article from The Manchester Evening News explores the deals as well as who has been registered after moves failed or injuries prevented them from moving.

On deadline day, Antony officially signed with Martin Dubravka joining on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The article reports that in total, six players were signed during Ten Hag’s first summer after 27 players left the club across the different age groups.

Despite numerous players leaving after being released or sold such as Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira, the manager still has 32 players to pick from.

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Dubravka, Heaton, Kovar, Bishop.

Defenders: Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Varane, Dalot, Malacia, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams.

Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Van de Beek, McTominay, Iqbal.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Sancho, Elanga, Pellistri, Antony, Garnacho.

It’s clear to see that the squad has an overflow of defenders but this could explain why Ten Hag mentioned on numerous occasions that he expects to rotate his options throughout the season.

Five keepers are also registered this season after Kovar and Bishop failed to secure loan moves.

Tuanzebe, Mengi, Jones and Williams all failed to find a new club whether that was on loan or permanently and will be amongst the fringe players of the squad up until at least January.

Up front, there are few options, particularly in terms of out-and-out strikers, giving the squad a lop-sided feel.

With cup competitions and the Europa League coming up, we could be seeing more fringe players being rotated into the squad.







