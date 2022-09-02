Fenerbahce had ‘deal agreed in principle’ for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

The last two weeks might end up being a watershed moment in Manchester United’s season with the first team securing three wins on the trot to lift the club from the bottom of the Premier League table to fifth.

The club looked shattered after the Brentford humiliation but Erik ten Hag changed things around in the form of personnel alterations and a slight tweak in tactics and it has worked wonders in the three games since.

The arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid and Antony from Ajax for large sums of money have added to the feel-good factor around the club as they now have two elite players in their ranks capable of changing the game.

With the transfer window ending, the Dutch boss can finally get to working with the group without any external noise regarding incomings and outgoings.

CR7 to Fenerbahce?

A Deadline Day without absurd news reports regarding United is never an option and Turkish outlet Ajansspor claimed that Turkish club Fenerbahce were interested in acquiring the services of Cristiano Ronaldo.

They were ready to ‘detonate the transfer bomb of the century’ by making a move for the Portuguese star and the Super Lig side had ‘mobilised all its means’ for the transfer.

The Portugal skipper made a substitute appearance in the win over the Foxes.

🚨 Fenerbahçe wanted to ‘detonate the transfer bomb of the century’ by making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Fenerbahce ‘mobilised all its means’ to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and the two sides agreed in principle. (Source: @ajansspor) #DeadlineDay — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 1, 2022

Interestingly, the Turkish transfer window remains open till September 8 and time is there for the deal to be completed if the club were serious in their efforts.

The same report also mentioned that ‘the two sides agreed in principle’ regarding a deal but it sounds unlikely considering the fact that the Turkish giants have already been eliminated from the Champions League.

Deal unlikely to work out

It is a well-known secret that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wanted a move to a club in the continental competition and that his agent Jorge Mendes tried his best to find his client an elite club but in the end, his efforts proved to be futile.

The news did end up having a positive effect on Fenerbahce’s social media interactions though.

“It became the most discussed topic of the day. So much so that more than 154 thousand tweets were posted about Ronaldo and Fenerbahçe in a short time . In addition, the value of Fenerbahçe tokens increased by 20 percent during the day,” Turkish outlet Fanatik reported.

The Hürriyet Newspaper claimed that the club has already distanced themselves from these revelations. The club’s president was in London but it was for Michy Batshuayi, who played on loan for Beşiktaş last season, and not United’s No 7.

Fenerbahce sources reportedly said in a statement, “There is no such thing. We have absolutely nothing to do with Ronaldo. These are rumors and scenarios that were deliberately made to make people say, ‘Ali Koç has failed in the transfer again,'” they said



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Leicester beaten. Three on the bounce. Arsenal, you’re next. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine, now with bonus material.