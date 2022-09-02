Fred backs Antony and Casemiro to succeed at Old Trafford



Manchester United midfielder Fred has backed his national teammates Antony and Casemiro to succeed at the club.

The two include the most recent arrivals at the Theatre of Dreams in a busy summer for the Red Devils.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil via Sport Witness, Fred branded Casemiro a champion with a winning mentality – something that will bode well for others in the dressing room.

On Casemiro, Fred remarked, “Casemiro already has more experience.”

“He’s a great player; he’s coming from a Champions League title now.”

Fred lauded the 30-year-old’s undeniable quality, backing him to replicate his Real Madrid success in England with United.

“He’s a guy that everyone knows about quality. So it will add a lot to us as the first midfielder there, that we really needed a player like Casemiro, his style of play.”

“I hope he can adapt as quickly as possible and help us throughout the season.”

Another player that came to the fore during Fred‘s interview was Antony. Antony is now officially a United player after completing a big-money move from Ajax.

United’s no. 17 hailed the 22-year-old as a highly skilful operator.

“He did very well in the last few years at Ajax, so much so that he went to the Brazilian national team.”

“He’s a great player, very skilled; everyone knows that, his characteristics. He’s also incisive and very skilful towards the goal.”

Fred also publicly offered his support to the young star. United supporters can’t wait to see the Brazilian trio in action on the pitch.



