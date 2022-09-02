Journalist reveals Antony’s Manchester United shirt number



Manchester United officially confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony.

The 22-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in a package worth £86m from Ajax and is set to become United’s second most expensive signing after Paul Pogba.

There has been much speculation about what kit number the former Ajax winger will sport for the Red Devils.

Relevo journalist Álvaro de Grado has provided a crucial hint on what shirt number Antony will get.

As per De Grado, “Antony will wear number 21 at Manchester United.”

“Cavani, Daniel James and Ander Herrera were the last to wear it.”

The journalist also confirmed that the player would be available to play on Sunday against Arsenal.

“The Brazilian is now available to play this Sunday against Arsenal.”

Antony llevará el número 21 en el Manchester United. El brasileño ya está disponible para jugar este domingo contra el Arsenal. Cavani, Daniel James y Ander Herrera fueron los últimos en llevarlo.@relevo pic.twitter.com/LvAdJaZMwz — Álvaro de Grado (@AlvarodeGrado) September 2, 2022

So far in his career, the skilful winger has won three different numbers; 7, 11 and 39. Unfortunately for Antony, all these numbers currently have owners at the Theatre of Dreams.

No.7 belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, while 39 belongs to Scotland international Scott McTominay.

No. 11, which Antony has worn for Brazil at the 2020 Olympics and for former club Sao Paulo belongs to Mason Greenwood. Greenwood is still under investigation following his arrest on a multitude of charges. He remains under contract but is suspended until further notice.

The club would have to strip Greenwood of the number for Antony to get this legendary number.

No. 21 would be a new one for the 22-year-old.

Other numbers available to the forward include 13, 15, 24, 26 and many others after 30.

It will be interesting to see what shirt the player wears on Sunday against Arsenal.



