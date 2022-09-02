Manchester Evening News lifts the lid on chaotic Manchester United transfer window



Manchester United have ended their summer business with six signings, five permanent deals and a loan move for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

It was a relatively decent window considering most priority positions were addressed. Many supporters would have loved to see a striker arrive to provide cover for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and injury-prone Anthony Martial.

However, it was not always smooth sailing for club chiefs in their efforts to back Erik ten Hag in his maiden season in England.

Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst has revealed in a bombshell report the extent of United’s chaotic summer, that he brands as ‘amateurish’.

Luckhurst reports, “Manchester United’s transfer window was so amateurish and satirical at times Ralf Rangnick thought the Marko Arnautovic bid was a joke but the club recovered to end on a high.”

“When Ralf Rangnick read Manchester United had bid for Marko Arnautovic he was convinced it was a media invention.”

“Rangnick is understood to have been astonished by United’s approach in the market.”

Fortunately, a move for Arnautovic never materialized. The Red Devils went on to spend £225.4m to facilitate their squad rebuild after a disastrous 2021/2022 season.

United are also said to be satisfied with the business they have done this summer, considering their window as constituting a significant squad refresh.

Many will argue that this is debatable considering they did not bring in a striker and failed to sign the elusive Frenkie de Jong whom they spent all summer chasing. The volume of outgoings could have also been higher.

The MEN report indicates that United’s Dutch boss has been backed sufficiently, unlike his predecessors. The 52-year-old nearly got all his priority signings, with the exception of Hakim Ziyech, a pursuit that was vetoed by the hierarchy as they were not keen on the Chelsea flop.

“An agency source admitted they deal with many clubs “who are quite clueless but the one that always stands out are United. Some feel the blind have been leading the blind.”

United’s business was so messed up at one point that at one point, a top-ranking club official indicated that they were in “deep s–t” – a situation they successfully pulled themselves out of.

As is the norm with United in the transfer window, nothing ever comes easy. The recently closed window had its share of thrills, suspense, intrigue and disappointment. Saying I hope the club learns from its mistakes would be a futile affair as they have shown an unwillingness to do so.

Only time will tell if the club and Ten Hag’s purchases will be vindicated.



