Match report: Leicester City 0 – 1 Manchester United

Manchester United have beaten Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester started brightly and there was a real battle going on between Vardy and Martinez right from the off.

Christian Eriksen had the first real chance of the game though, but his shot was off target, bouncing just wide of the post.

It was end to end as Dewsbury-Hall had a chance for Leicester, but de Gea made a comfortable save to keep the scores level.

United broke the deadlock after 22 minutes following a Leicester goal kick. Fernandes was given so much space, played it to Rashford who saw the space Sancho had found himself in and it was easy for him to slot it home.

Rashford and Sancho were playing well and they had another opportunity to link up and find the net before the half was out but Sancho’s resulting shot was blocked.

A one goal lead is always nervy and Barnes tested the nerves of United fans as he found space to get a shot away but with a sigh of relief from the away end it flew over the bar.

Leicester came out fighting in the second half, eager to get back on level terms.

Maddison had a good chance from a free-kick 25 yards out but luckily for the Reds, de Gea was on top form and pushed it away from the top corner.

Barnes tried to head home Dewsbury-Hall’s cross but couldn’t find the target.

It felt like Leicester were going to score but Ten Hag introduced fresh legs at precisely the right time as Ronaldo and Casemiro entered the pitch.

Ronaldo immediately tried to make an impact, picking out Eriksen in the box but his pass was intercepted. He had another chance with an impressive overhead kick but he couldn’t keep it on target.

In the dying moments the Foxes had a chance to draw level but Justin couldn’t keep his shot down as it flew over the bar.

A good result for United puts them in fifth, above Liverpool after their shaky start to the season.

Team: De Gea Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia Eriksen, McTominay Sancho (Ronaldo 68), Fernandes, Elanga (Casemiro 59) Rashford (Fred 87).







