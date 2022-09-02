Patrice Evra brands Lisandro Martinez a ‘pit bull’ as he looks forward to Arsenal on Sunday



Manchester United face Arsenal on Sunday, in what is set to become Erik ten Hag’s first substantial test in England.

The Red Devils have been on a steady run of form, winning three on the bounce. Arsenal, who currently sit top of the table are six points above United and are still yet to lose a game.

United legend Patrice Evra is one who knows one or two things about the rivalry between the two giant English clubs.

In a column for Betfair, the former France international reflected on his past glorious battles with the Gunners, including an 8-2 thrashing of the North London club at Old Trafford in 2011.

“I remember some of their players saying in interviews that they are going to show me what they are really made of and they are not babies, and then we beat them 8-2.”

The 41-year-old predicts that the Reds will suffer against the league leaders and will need to have luck on their side. He also hailed Arsenal’s recent change of fortunes which he pinned down to attitude and more grit.

“I used to call them ‘our babies’, now it’s the other way round and we’re looking more like the babies. This is going to be a tough one and talking with my heart I’ll say United, but anything can happen.”

One player to watch out for as per Evra is Gabriel Jesus, who he labels a ‘killer’. The Brazilian has been in scintillating form for his side, scoring three already.

Evra calls for Ten Hag to be given time, including his new signings. On Antony, the club legend says, “We have to give Antony time, but he’s a good signing.”

He defends Ten Hag’s transfer strategy which has come under scrutiny from sections of the press who feel that he has been given too much power at the club. Evra says that the manager is probably bringing in people he trusts after seeing the former crop of players throw multiple managers under the bus.

Another player who Evra heaps praise on is Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine is rapidly becoming a fan favourite.

On Martinez, “Lisandro Martinez is a pit bull, he’s going to give his life and that’s what we need.”

He compares the Argentine to other South American greats he graced the pitch with, including Carlos Tevez, Paulo Dybala, Gabriel Heinze and Lucas Bernardi.

“I remember when Martinez signed for United, he said every game is important, and people started to judge him too soon.”

Big words for Martinez from a United great!







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Leicester beaten. Three on the bounce. Arsenal, you’re next. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine, now with bonus material.