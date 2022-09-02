Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez exchange tweets after Manchester United’s win at Leicester City

MAnchester United secured their third Premier League win in a row last night with a 1-0 success away at Leicester City.

In doing so United claimed the second clean sheet in a row, following the shut out at Southampton last Saturday.

Back to back shutouts have provided the base for two 1-0 victories and are the only two clean sheets managed by United away from home in this calendar year.

At the heart of the solid defensive displays have been Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with both looking assured and confident in each game they have started together this season.

United have won the three league games the duo have started together, starting with the impressive home win against Liverpool before the two recent away successes.

What’s also clear is the pair are obviously enjoying playing together; high fives and fist pumps on the pitch and a blossoming relationship off it. Martinez replied to a tweet Varane sent out after last night’s victory, declaring it “a pleasure” to play alongside the Word Cup-winning Frenchman.

This new partnership at the heart of the United defence is delighting the fans and looks to be providing Tan Hag with the solution to build his base from.

New signing Martinez is quickly becoming a fan favorite with his aggressive, all-action approach, allaying fears about his height and physical ability to be able to deal with Premier League strikers.

Varane continues to ooze class and provides the ice to Martinez’s fire. Both are comfortable on the ball and have the ability to start attacks from the back, key to Ten Hag’s style.

The manager will be hoping Varane can put his injury woes behind him and provide him with a consistent level of fitness in what could be a 55-60 game season for United.

On the outside looking in at this is club captain Harry Maguire, who will not expect to be warming the bench week in, week out. However, whilst the schedule means Maguire will get game time, there is no doubt Varane and Martinez should be the first pick at the heart of Ten Hag’s defence.





