Home » Raphael Varane posts incredible stats in Man United’s win over Leicester City

Raphael Varane posts incredible stats in Man United’s win over Leicester City

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Raphael Varane has been majestic for Manchester United alongside Lisandro Martinez since returning to the side.

The Frenchman’s performance against Leicester City on Thursday evening was almost flawless and helped the Red Devils to another clean sheet and their third victory in a row.

The statistics confirm how well the World Cup winner played.

Varane won 100% of his tackles and 100% of his ground duels.

He achieved 87% pass accuracy, made 53 passes, including 5 long balls.

He also won 3 out of 4 aerial duels and made 3 clearances.

If Varane and Martinez can stay fit, it is hard to see how stalwarts Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, both on the bench against Leicester, can force their way back into the team.

Varane seems comfortable with Lisandro’s style of play. As @Utd_Analytics notes, “Martinez proactive defending and aggressiveness suits Varane. Varane has more surety and can play his natural game. Maguire was often in-between or hesitant which causes disfunction.”

In United Matchday Magazine, Darragh Fox likens the pairing to the Varane-Ramos partnership at Real Madrid.

The pair have won three out of three games when they have been paired at centre back together and only conceded one goal.

It is quite a remarkable achievement for a new partnership who had never played together before being thrown in at the deep end after a 4-0 drubbing against Brentford.

The pair’s heroics have helped United climb from bottom of the table to fifth in just three games.

 
 

United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme
Leicester beaten. Three on the bounce. Arsenal up next. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine NOW.

  • Online football content like you’ve never seen before
  • Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis
  • Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour
  • Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering
  • Click Preview to see more or buy the double issue now for just £2.00/$2.35
  • Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.

Latest Top Stories...

Match report: Leicester City 0 – 1 Manchester...

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag...

Diogo Dalot puts in defensive masterclass against Leicester...

Out with the old: Erik ten Hag has...

Three things we learned from Manchester United’s 1-0...

Player ratings: Leicester City 0-1 Man United –...