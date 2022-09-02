Raphael Varane posts incredible stats in Man United’s win over Leicester City



Raphael Varane has been majestic for Manchester United alongside Lisandro Martinez since returning to the side.

The Frenchman’s performance against Leicester City on Thursday evening was almost flawless and helped the Red Devils to another clean sheet and their third victory in a row.

The statistics confirm how well the World Cup winner played.

Varane won 100% of his tackles and 100% of his ground duels.

He achieved 87% pass accuracy, made 53 passes, including 5 long balls.

He also won 3 out of 4 aerial duels and made 3 clearances.

If Varane and Martinez can stay fit, it is hard to see how stalwarts Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, both on the bench against Leicester, can force their way back into the team.

Varane seems comfortable with Lisandro’s style of play. As @Utd_Analytics notes, “Martinez proactive defending and aggressiveness suits Varane. Varane has more surety and can play his natural game. Maguire was often in-between or hesitant which causes disfunction.”

In United Matchday Magazine, Darragh Fox likens the pairing to the Varane-Ramos partnership at Real Madrid.

Notice how Martinez proactive defending and aggressiveness suits Varane. Varane has more surety and can play his natural game. Maguire was often in-between or hesitant which causes disfunction. #MUFC — ManUtd Analytics ⚽ (@Utd_Analytics) September 1, 2022

The pair have won three out of three games when they have been paired at centre back together and only conceded one goal.

It is quite a remarkable achievement for a new partnership who had never played together before being thrown in at the deep end after a 4-0 drubbing against Brentford.

The pair’s heroics have helped United climb from bottom of the table to fifth in just three games.







