Sunderland will pay the majority of Amad Diallo’s wages during loan spell



Championship club Sunderland will pay most of Amad’s wages while he is on loan for the rest of the season.

The Ivorian international joined Manchester United in January 2021 after securing a move to the club the previous summer that was held up by work permit issues.

He came from Atalanta after being widely scouted by some of the top European teams.

Since his arrival, he has been used as a squad player and scored the goal to knock AC Milan out of the Europa League during the 20-21 season.

Amad was then sent out on loan the following January to Rangers, where he scored 3 goals in 10 league appearances.

The 20-year-old went on to win the Scottish Cup while also securing a European final, where the Gers lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt in a heartbreaking penalty shootout.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person reported that the youngster had made the temporary departure to feature for the side who were recently promoted to the Championship.

It was also widely reported that Man United would pay most of the wages.

However, according to Jonathan Shrager, a football journalist, it will be the Championship that will pay the majority.

He said in a tweet “Sunderland will be covering the majority of Amad’s wages during his loan from Manchester United.”

The winger was earning £20,000 a week last season with most of this now expected to be covered by the Championship club.

It was a busy day for the academy graduates yesterday as United saw James Garner and Tahith Chong leave on permanent transfers.

However, with such a low fee on Garner’s permanent exit and with no buy-back clause inserted it felt like the deal was underwhelming from a United standpoint.

Erik ten Hag will now focus on the current squad up until January with fans fully expecting a busy month after the World Cup.







