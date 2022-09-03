Academy Match report: Aston Villa u18s 2-0 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United’s u18s kicked off their Premier League Cup campaign this morning with their first group stage match against Aston Villa.

Sam Mather had the first attempt of the match, cutting in from the left past the full back but couldn’t get enough behind his shot, allowing for an easy save in the end.

In the 13th minute Ethan Wheatley twisted and turned in the box before squaring for Adam Berry for what looked a sure goal, but a fantastic block on the goal line from the Villa defender kept the scoresheet blank.

Ten minutes later, Maxi Oyedele tested from long range forcing James Wright to tip over the bar with an outstretched arm.

After the opening 30 minutes had gone all United’s way, Aston Villa capitalised on a turnover from James Nolan. Their number nine, Rory Wilson, forced a great save from Tom Wooster but the United keeper could only palm it to Omari Kellyman, who slid in the rebound.

Despite all of United’s pressure, they couldn’t find the breakthrough and the half ended 1-0 to Villa.

Early in the second half a nice flick from Berry put through Wheatley but the keeper charged out, cutting off the angles and tipping his shot wide.

Villa threatened with a long ball on the counter which led to Wilson turning Marcus Lawrence inside out before lashing into the side netting.

The goalscorer Kellyman turned and ran at the defence to slip through Kobei Moore on right, who cut back on his left and struck, but Wooster parried it out for a corner.

Moore tested the United defence again minutes later, cutting in from the left and aiming a shot towards the bottom left corner that was turned around the post by Wooster.

United continued to huff and puff in attack as Berry overlapped Wheatley on the left before cutting back onto his right and striking down the throat of the keeper.

Villa would double their lead in the 75th minute through a cross from the left byline for Moore to tap in from close range.

Late on, Victor Musa crossed to Ethan Williams at the back post who centred back across the goal line but no one was there to apply the finish.

The match turned on its head towards the end with Villa in control and Wilson thought he had made it three, but was called back for offside.

The full time whistle ultimately came with United unable to finish their chances as they start the cup competition with a 2-0 loss. United will host Newcastle United next month in the group’s second match.

United: Wooster, Lawrence (Parker 81), Kingdon, Aljofree, Nolan, McAllister (Moorhouse 69), Oyedele, Williams, Berry (Musa 76), Mather, Wheatley

Unused subs: Myles, Scanlon

