Christian Eriksen reportedly on a huge contract with Manchester United



Having signed as a free agent this summer, the intricacies of Christian Eriksen’s financial package agreed with Manchester United have been disclosed, per a report from Football Insider.

Following on from his six-month spell with fellow Premier League side, Brentford, United managed to persuade Danish midfielder, Christian Eriksen, to move to Old Trafford this summer.

At the end of his short-term contract with Brentford, Eriksen was said to have been courted by Thomas Frank’s side to re-sign on an extended contract.

Tottenham Hotspur and United made themselves known as interested suitors and challengers for the Dane’s signature.

After signing for United in July, Eriksen has shone in his role as a cultured midfielder across Erik ten Hag’s opening games as new manager.

Football Insider have indicated the lengths to which United went in order to capture the sought-after midfielder.

According to their report, Eriksen received a signing-on incentive of approximately £12 million, on top of his weekly pay of £200,000 (including bonuses).

In an attempt to fend off competition from the rival London clubs, United offered this wage on a three-year deal, which Eriksen has of course accepted – taking his total earnings to £43m if he is to fulfil his contract length.

Having suffered from cardiac arrest just 14 months ago during the European Championships, this bumper contract – which sees Eriksen comfortably in the top ten highest paid players at United – may be viewed as a tad risky.

The Dane is currently playing with a pacemaker fitted in his chest.

Eriksen has started all five Premier League fixtures since his arrival and was awarded BT Sport’s Player of the Match against Leicester City.

Furthermore, he has averaged the most distance covered amongst United players per ninety minutes this season – a rather staggering yet commendable statistic for an athlete with such magnifying health concerns.







United Matchday Magazine – the football programme, reinvented

Leicester beaten. Three on the bounce. Arsenal up next. Get your special double issue of the United Matchday Magazine, complete with bonus material.