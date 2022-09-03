Cody Gakpo thought he was joining Manchester United this summer



PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo genuinely thought he would be joining Manchester United this summer.

United, however, left the 23 year old out to dry by opting to sign Antony.

In an interview, Gakpo spoke about how the summer panned out from his perspective.

“Man Utd reported at the start of the window, but quietly.”

“We were kind of waiting for that. Then it comes closer and closer, and the signals become more positive.”

“Then you think: OK, it could fall that way. Eventually, that option faded a bit, only last week.”

“Until last week, I thought I would go to United, and then I have to choose another club in a week.”

“Then it’s not nice for PSV and not for myself because it all felt rushed.”

United were said to be interested in Gakpo, but Ten Hag was adamant about getting Antony.

At one point, fans even thought the club could manage to get both.

However, Antony’s raised price tag could have prevented United from landing Gakpo.

The Dutchman’s comments highlight the club’s inept structure from top to bottom.

United will have to improve their transfer dealings in the future if they want to be considered an elite club.

Despite negotiating all summer, they did not manage to land Ten Hag’s number one target – Frenkie de Jong.



