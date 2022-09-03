Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro to start: Predicted Man United XI vs Arsenal



Anthony Martial remains unavailable for Manchester United this weekend as he struggles to overcome an Achilles heel injury.

Boss Erik ten Hag confirmed the player’s absence, admitting he does not know when he will return.

Ten Hag also said that he doesn’t know whether Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have recovered in time, but said that new signing Antony will be available and could feature.

It seems likely that even if Wan-Bissaka and Shaw are fit, the manager will retain his back line of Dalot, Varane, Lisandro and Malacia, which has only conceded one goal in three games for United.

This would also mean that Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will continue to warm the bench.

In midfield, it might finally be time for Casemiro’s full debut, with Scott McTominay potentially giving way. Christian Eriksen could also be rested and Fred could be brought in to provide a familiar face next to his Brazil teammate in midfield.

Anthony Elanga has been unimpressive this season but if Ten Hag feels Antony is not ready to start, he may elect to put Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up again, moving Marcus Rashford to the left wing and Jadon Sancho to the right.

Antony could then be introduced in the second half, with Ronaldo making way for Rashford up front and Sancho switching to the left.

Bruno Fernandes should keep his place, and the captaincy, somewhere between the number 8 and number 10 position.

David de Gea will continue in goal despite the arrival of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle.

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny with long-term issues and Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aaron Ramsdale face late fitness tests.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for Sunday’s 4.30pm kick off:







