Erik ten Hag to hold peace talks with Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill



Erik ten Hag is set to hold clear-the-air talks with Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill.

According to The Daily Mail, Ten Hag has reached out to the reporter in an effort to repair their broken-down relationship after a series of confrontations.

These confrontations came to the fore last week when Cotterill was prevented from asking questions at Ten Hag’s press conference.

The Daily Mail‘s Matt Hughes reports that “The Dutchman was still unhappy with Cotterill for pursuing him for an interview while he was signing autographs at the Ajax training ground last season.”

“A similar incident occurred when Ten Hag was a guest at United’s final game of last season at Crystal Palace before he had taken charge.”

“Now the United manager wants to move on from the affair.”

On his part, Cotterill is said to be open to such talks and is receptive to the United manager’s attempt to mend bridges.

While the club hierarchy has not explicitly denied any Sky Sports reporter access to the club’s facilities, Hughes states that they are unhappy at the criticism directed towards the Glazer family in recent weeks.

“Former United captain Gary Neville has been relentlessly outspoken in his criticism of the Glazers.”

“Sky Sports News ran several segments before Liverpool’s visit pointing out how much money the American owners have taken out of the club.”

The Glazer family have questioned the balance and intentions behind Sky Sports’ reporting of their affairs.

United fans will be hoping that Sky Sports intensify their reporting on the Glazers’ mismanagement of the club even further.







