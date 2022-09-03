Gary Neville hits back at reports slamming Hotel Football loss



Gary Neville has brilliantly shamed a report detailing losses incurred by Hotel Football, an establishment he co-owns with former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs.

The class of 92 graduate, through his Twitter handle, took issue with a Daily Mirror article that indicated the extent of the hotel’s financial trouble.

The report matches a similar one covered here today, in regard to The Sun’s description of the matter.

The Daily Mirror article headline reads, “Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville‘s Hotel Football loses £3m in two years and owes £10m in loans.”

Neville, setting the record straight in reply to The Mirror headline states, “Can I just sort your headline out for you?”

“Hotel owners maintain and pay all staff 100% of their wages in a global pandemic.”

“This whilst also hosting 120 medical professionals and nurses, who were sheltering from vulnerable family members at no cost to the NHS for 9 months.”

Can i just sort your headline out for you 👇🏻 ‘ Hotel owners maintain and pay all staff 100% of their wages in a global pandemic , whilst also hosting 120 medical professionals and nurses , who were sheltering from vulnerable family members at no cost to the NHS for 9 months’ https://t.co/5a9cUOQ8EA — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 3, 2022

Neville’s claims match his position which is indicated in our earlier report that the losses of Hotel Football are down to the pandemic and its disastrous economic consequences.

Indeed, Hotel Football, even in spite of suffering grave financial troubles and being unable to operate when Covid was rife, continued to pay its workers throughout.

This is on top of opening the hotel’s doors to the National Health Service at no cost.

Certainly, a noble gesture from the two United icons. Neville’s Twitter comments in reply to the Mirror headline are rife with outpourings of gratitude and affection. Rightly so!

In a period where many other businesses may have felt the excessive burden of the pandemic and either had to close down or release their employees, the United legends’ reputations will only be enhanced by their acts of compassion.







