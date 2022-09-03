Jadon Sancho reveals how Erik ten Hag’s training methods have improve Manchester United performances

Jadon Sancho has shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s season so far.

The 22 year old has been in exceptional form, scoring twice in the last three games.

His relationship with Tyrell Malacia on the left flank has created plenty of chances.

After a quiet last season, Sancho looks back to his best, thriving under Erik ten Hag.

In a recent interview, The Englishman mentioned how Ten Hag’s training methods had improved the team’s performances.

“I would say more information, a clearer plan and what to do, especially in some areas of the pitch. Definitely.”

“The style of play in training is what we’re working on.”

“Some of that you see, some of it is the intelligence of our players, creating and knowing each other well.”

“We’re training more together [the forwards], and we’re playing in the style which the manager wants.”

“Everyone is loving it at the moment. The most important thing is the team playing well. When the team plays well, individual moments come to light.”

“I feel like I’m in a good place at the moment on and off the pitch. I just have to keep up this, and hopefully, I will.”

United will be looking for more of the same from Sancho against Arsenal this Sunday.



