John Murtough overruled Erik ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka exit



It was John Murtough who blocked Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s exit from Manchester United.

The out-of-favour full back was widely tipped to move on this summer after it became clear that he was not fancied by incoming manager, Erik ten Hag.

But despite bids by West Ham and Crystal Palace and a Ten Hag favourite lined up to replace him in Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, the advances were rebuffed and Wan-Bissaka remained at Old Trafford.

We recently reported that this was due to an intervention above Ten Hag’s head but the identity of the decision maker was unknown. But according to The Athletic, it was director of football, John Murtough.

“Murtough did encourage Ten Hag to reconsider Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” The Athletic reports.

“Ten Hag would have allowed Wan-Bissaka to leave at a cut price to West Ham or Crystal Palace, with the player’s family keen for him to return to London.

“Agents representing Sergino Dest made a late attempt to reunite the former Ajax full-back with Ten Hag.

“But Ten Hag accepted that Wan-Bissaka has shown himself a very adept one-on-one defender in the past at United and believes work can be done to sculpt his attacking play.”

There has been much criticism in the media this summer that United have allowed Ten Hag too much decision-making power over transfers.

Yet this is an example, perhaps, of where he should have been supported in his decision, but wasn’t.

Whilst there may have been improvements in United’s recruitment department since Ed Woodward and Matt Judge left the club, the fact remains that aside from the manager, none of the decision makers are football men.

Murtough’s background is in sports psychology and analytics and CEO Richard Arnold’s is in finance.







United Matchday Magazine – the football programme, reinvented

Leicester beaten. Three on the bounce. Arsenal up next. Get your special double issue of the United Matchday Magazine, complete with bonus material.