Manchester United’s last-minute bid for Raul de Tomas ended in failure

Manchester United finished their summer spending spree by signing six players for over £200 million and were the second highest spenders in the Premier League.

United spent the joint-most on a player in Antony and deals for Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez were also among the top 10 deals done in the summer.

The Red Devils strengthened in all departments with the club backing Erik ten Hag to the hilt. The only position where no reinforcements arrived was for the striker’s position.

Striker search

Injury-prone Anthony Martial impressed in pre-season but has since only made one substitute appearance while Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future meant he started only once in five games.

The 20-time English champions were linked with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay even on deadline day but none of the moves ended up materialising.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League giants had made a last-ditch attempt to sign Raul de Tomas from La Liga side Espanyol but failed in their efforts.

“Erik ten Tag’s team had been in the market for a new centre-forward throughout the summer and made a late approach for the Spanish 27-year-old,” the outlet reported.

The Spanish international was open to leaving after having disagreements with current manager Diego Martinez, who left him out of the matchday squad in the opening three La Liga games of the season.

No move materialised

His form had alerted multiple Premier League clubs to his availability who were keen on adding the former Real Madrid man to their ranks.

The Spanish striker scored 40 goals in his last two seasons for Espanyol including 20 last term and has a contract with the La Liga side until June 2026.

United have turned their fortunes around with three wins on the bounce after a disastrous start and Marcus Rashford has performed admirably in the role as the lone man up top.

United’s next test is against table toppers Arsenal on Sunday as they seek to continue their winning momentum.



