Maximilian Wober: RB Salzburg centre back names Manchester United as his dream club



RB Salzburg centre back Maximilian Wober has named Manchester United his dream club.

The 24 year old worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax.

After a loan move to Sevilla, he finally joined Salzburg on a permanent deal in 2019.

In an interview with Sky Sports Austria, Wober expressed his keenness for a move to Old Trafford.

“Of course, I’m tempted to go abroad in one way or another.”

“But I made a conscious decision in the summer to extend my contract with Salzburg once again because I’ve really found joy and fun in football here again.”

“I’ve blossomed again, and I’ve grown into an absolute leader in the team and in the club.”

“Since Manchester United is my absolute dream club, I would definitely say ‘yes’ there, but it won’t play out. ”

“There has been no contact.”

The 24 year old centre back was previously linked to Liverpool in 2021 before they eventually decided to sign Ibrahim Konate.

Wober is another by-product of Ajax’s brilliant youth academy.

Technically gifted, Wober is comfortable on the ball and ideal for a team that likes to play out from the back.

He is versatile and can operate at left back. During his loan spell, he played plenty of games at wing back for Sevilla.

United are stacked in defence, but if Ten Hag plans to offload a few players, Wober could be an exciting choice.



