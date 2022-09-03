Will Fish, Ethan Galbraith, and Charlie Wellens head out on loan



As the transfer window shut, a flurry of Manchester United’s young prospects headed for the exit door on loan moves to seek further playing time in senior football.

The latest three to do so were Will Fish, Ethan Galbraith and Charlie Wellens.

The 19-year-old Will Fish has headed north to join Scottish Premier League side Hibernian.

Having captained United’s u23s at just 17 and being capped for England through the age groups, Fish has a strong pedigree at youth level that he will be looking to push on at the senior level after a disappointing short loan spell with Stockport County last season.

The Scottish side’s manager, Lee Johnson, is excited by the move and said “he’s a dominant centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and adds extra depth to our defence.”

Ethan Galbraith has sealed a move to reunite with Neil Wood at Salford City.

A full international for Northern Ireland, the move has come as a surprise to fans, who expected Galbraith to move to a higher league after a good loan with Doncaster Rovers in League One last season.

With Salford City chasing promotion and with a familiar manager, the move offers a good environment for the diminutive midfielder, who likes to control possession from deep.

With only a year remaining on his contract with United, an eye on a permanent switch may have played a part in the decision.

Charlie Wellens previously looked set for a move to Crewe Alexandra but eventually joined Oldham Athletic in the National League after the close of the transfer window.

The move sees the young right back follow in the footsteps of his father, Richie Wellens, who made over 100 appearances for Oldham.

Speaking on his loan move, Wellens said “playing every week against men, it’s going to develop me a lot as a player so I can’t wait.







