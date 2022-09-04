Christian Eriksen’s incredible stats against Arsenal highlight his importance



Manchester United thumped Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford – a result that has now launched them to fifth position in the Premier League, on 12 points.

Manager Erik ten Hag seems to have well and truly turned around his fortunes at Old Trafford after a dismal start that saw them lose their opening two games.

One player who was central to United’s triumph against their bitter North London rivals was Christian Eriksen.

The Dane was immense in his showing tonight, combining well with Scott McTominay, with whom he formed a midfield pivot.

Eriksen, who is carving out a name for himself at the Theatre of Dreams for his ability to dictate games and manipulate the tempo, was superb again in his side’s victory.

The 30-year-old had a 76% pass accuracy.

He made 11 final third passes for the Red Devils – the most out of anyone else on the pitch.

The Dane completed three long balls, showing his excellent distribution and capability on the ball.

He made two key passes and had an assist for Marcus Rashford‘s third goal with a brilliant cut-back on the counter-attack.

Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 76% pass accuracy

11 final third passes (most for Man Utd)

3 long balls completed

2 key passes

1 assist Cool, calm and collected. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/4sbSjBT2LI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 4, 2022

Beyond this, Eriksen was also imperious in his defensive duties, coming back multiple times to aid his back four.

Eriksen is certainly showing why Ten Hag, like his predecessors, went through so much trouble to persuade him to make a switch to United.

Certainly, he is a class act that fans will be hoping will have a significant say and contribute to some success at the end of the campaign.

