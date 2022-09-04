Confirmed: Antony to start for Man United vs Arsenal

Antony is confirmed to be starting for Manchester United in this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford.
🤩 @Antony00 is all set for his United debut.
🤜 Let’s go, Reds! 🤛#MUFC || #MUNARS
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 4, 2022
Rumours started circulating around two hours before the game that the Brazilian was going to be throw straight into the team – rumours that turned out to be true.
Another new signing, Casemiro, does not get his first start, with Scott McTominay continuing in the defensive midfield position.
The defence is unchanged for the fourth match in a row, with David de Gea in goal and Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia making up the back four.
Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes continue in midfield and Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will once again feature, on the left wing and at centre forward, respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are once again on the bench.
Another new signing, Martin Dubravka, is also on the bench, meaning that all six new signings are included in the squad.
Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Fred and Anthony Elanga make up the rest of the bench.
Donny van de Beek is not on the bench.
The fact that there are two goalkeepers on the bench again could suggest a late withdrawal.
Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho is not included on the bench this time, having featured for the u21’s yesterday.
