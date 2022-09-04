Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Casemiro is ready to be unleashed against Arsenal in today’s crucial match.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the Dutch manager has backed the Brazilian midfield destroyer to perform in the big game as this is something he is already used to.

On the 30-year-old and whether he will play against the current table-toppers, Ten Hag said, “I think so. He is used to it [playing big games].

Casemiro is yet to start a game for the Red Devils. He came off the bench against both Southampton and Leicester City, performing well and catching the eye of supporters during his cameos.

Ten Hag’s comments will be welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful as they have been waiting to see the former Real Madrid star start a game.

The United boss was also questioned on another of his new big-money signings, Antony.

When quizzed on whether the winger could adapt to the rigours of life as a Premier League footballer, the Dutch manager opined, “He can deal with that [pressure]. He lives for football and enjoys it.”

“He has proved himself already he has been in the Champions League, Brazilian national team and an Olympic gold medalist.”

In addition to his creativity, Ten Hag said that Antony will also bring his winning temperament to Old Trafford.

“For him, it is a new start and he has to adapt to the team, to the Premier League and to the high intensity, but I am sure he will adapt.”

Antony is poised to make his debut against Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the manager will start him from the beginning.

It was revealed that the former Ajax winger would be donning the No 21 jersey and he has sent a message to his new fans, saying he is ready to make history in England.

His skill set will be needed in what is sure to be a tough game as United look to make it four wins on the bounce and continue the momentum they have been building in recent weeks.



