Erik ten Hag says he prefers Roy Keane to Patrick Vieira



Manchester United face off against Arsenal later today, in what is set to be one of the Dutch manager’s first real tests in his maiden season in England.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the United boss reflected on former United vs. Arsenal games.

On United, he said “My team in England was always Manchester United.”

“I always supported this club, from the past.”

” I loved watching Beckham, Scholes, Ferdinand and Giggs, I always liked them.”

Ten Hag was asked about an age-old debate between Red Devils supporters and Arsenal fans, regarding who was the better player and captain between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira.

On Keane or Vieira, “That’s clear, no question. Keane.”

He spoke about the rivalry between the two giant English clubs.

“Top games, big history between the two clubs, both with incredibly good players and good managers.”

“It is now about Sunday, it is new, we have to build a future.”

He hailed former Arsenal legendary manager, Arsene Wenger, comparing him to Sir Alex Ferguson with respect to what they achieved.

He praised Wenger’s philosophy and what he built at the Emirates. He placed Ferguson above Wenger in terms of achievements and what they won.







