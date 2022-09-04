Jurrien Timber reveals Louis van Gaal was in favour of his Manchester United move

Erik ten Hag was always clear that after the disastrous sixth-place finish of last season, Manchester United needed to revamp their defensive unit with multiple signings.

And that is exactly what happened with United going on to buy a new left-back in Tyrell Malacia and a steely central defender in Lisandro Martinez.

And Ten Hag’s decisions have been vindicated by recent results as United have now won three on the bounce with two successive clean sheets.

ETH had Timber in mind

But at the start of his reign, the Dutchman had different plans with regards to recruitment of personnel. Current fan favourite Martinez was not always on top of his wish-list as he wanted someone who could play multiple positions at the back.

The former Ajax boss had earmarked Jurrien Timber as the ideal defensive recruitment with talks taking place between the club and the player’s entourage with Timber keen to join his former coach.

It seemed like the Netherlands international would be the first arrival through the doors at Carrington but in the end, the move did not materialise.

Jurrien Timber tells @ADnl: “It was fake that was Louis van Gaal who told me not to go to Manchester United this summer…”. 🔴 #MUFC “Van Gaal actually said I would make minutes there, so that story was not true”. pic.twitter.com/qsDNFNNhil — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2022

Noted Dutch transfer expert Marcel van der Kraan claimed that former United boss Louis van Gaal, who is the current Dutch national team coach, was to blame for the move falling apart.

LVG to blame?

“The player I think was ready to come, his agents went over to London, to Manchester United’s officers two weeks ago, had very good talks. The money was never a problem.

“But then one man turned up, Louis van Gaal. He told the player in the Dutch camp, look if you go there I think your chances could be limited for playing for Holland in the World Cup three months later,” Van der Kraan was quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

Van Gaal had echoed similar thoughts during a press conference back in May. He was of the opinion that regular playing time was important for the 21-year-old if he wanted to remain in the scheme of things ahead of the World Cup.

“I think a player of his quality can play in the Premier League. That is not a problem. If he has to make this big step now, that’s the question. It is not so wise I think (to move to United). He has to play.”

Timber reveals truth

And now, Timber has hit out at critics and naysayers who thought that a move to England would deprive him of a World Cup berth. The versatile defender revealed that Van Gaal was in favour of the move and thought that Timber would be a success in the Premier League.

“Many things that are written in the media are false,” he told Dutch outlet AD. “Like when people say that it was Louis van Gaal who told me not to go to Manchester United. He actually said I would make minutes there.”

This might indicate a willingness to make the move happen in the future. Ten Hag certainly likes the defender, who is also capable of playing as the right-back.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka not exactly impressing United’s boss, a move for Timber cannot be ruled out despite the fact that the Netherlands international just signed a contract extension until 2025.

It will not be cheap though judging by Ajax’s transfer stance this past window where they made sure to play hardball over the price of Martinez as well as Antony.



United Matchday Magazine – the football programme, reinvented

Leicester beaten. Three on the bounce. Arsenal up next. Get your special double issue of the United Matchday Magazine, complete with bonus material.