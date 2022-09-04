Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Erik ten Hag praises sensational display from Marcus Rashford



Erik ten Hag was delighted with his team’s mentality in their 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Manchester United were devastating on the break and caught the Gunners off guard plenty of times.

Despite surrendering the majority of possession, Ten Hag’s side looked dangerous every time they got hold of the ball.

Antony’s debut goal had Old Trafford on its feet.

Marcus Rashford again showed how dangerous he is in transition, scoring an excellent brace.

Ten Hag spoke after the game:

“We are happy, satisfied with the win and the performance against a really good team in Arsenal.”

“This team can deal with setbacks, and that is great, we have really improved on that. We have the right characters, now get the reliance in and get the belief. There is still room for improvement.”

“You can see Arsenal’s routines are there but our team spirit brings us the win. When we got beaten in the press, we fought back and we were good in transition.”

“We can still do things better with pressing; we had a good plan, but the incoming from Zinchenko, for instance, that gives them over-numbering in midfield.”

“We can be more composed on the ball, don’t give it away.”

The Dutchman heaped praise on Rashford, who was electrifying today.

“He [Rashford] was brilliant. It was a great performance from him. As a striker, his pressing, but when we played over him, he made the right decisions. I’m really happy because he’s invested a lot.”