Manchester United players secure victory for the Lionesses

The Lionesses have qualified for the Women’s World Cup next year after topping their group in an unbeaten run.

The European champions won all nine of their group games, scoring 70 goals and conceding none after they beat Austria last night 2-0.

It was a victory made in Manchester, though, as United stars Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris both scored whilst Mary Earps kept a clean sheet.

Russo, who became a bit of a super-sub in the Euros, started in place of Ellen White, who announced her retirement after the Euros.

In just the 7th minute she made her presence known with an instinctive goal to set the Lionesses on their way.

But it was a tough game for England and Austria had chances to equalise.

Mary Earps, who is in the form of her life, made a brilliant save to deny Laura Feiersinger.

Nikita Parris came on as a substitute in the second half and added to the scoreline with a rocket strike from inside the box in the 69th minute.

A debut was awarded to ex-United player Lauren James, who came on as a substitute late on whilst Ella Toone also started.

The Lionesses have one last game left of the group stages on Tuesday where they’ll take on Luxembourg at home.

Then attention will swiftly turn back to club football as the opening game of the season kicks off next weekend.

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur away as they kick off their WSL campaign.