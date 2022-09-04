Marcus Rashford posts incredible stats against Arsenal in man-of-the-match performance



Manchester United cruised to a 3-1 victory against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side opened the score in the first half courtesy of an Antony debut goal. The Brazilian got on the end of a fantastic Marcus Rashford assist, sublimely curling it into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Rashford grabbed the Red Devils’ second and third, effectively ending the Gunners’ unbeaten run and clinching his side all three points.

United finished the game with a measly 39% compared to Arsenal’s humongous 61%.

The winners of the day had 10 shots on goal, six being on target including the all-important three goals.

United’s bitter rivals in comparison registered 6 more shots on goal, with three on target.

Ten Hag’s men completed 307 passes, with a 78% pass accuracy. Arsenal made 461 passes with an 83% success rate.

United’s star man of the day was definitely Rashford. The no. 10 had one of his best performances in a long while, capping it off with two beautiful goals to sink their North London rivals.

The England international had an impressive 87% accuracy.

He had two key passes to his name in his man-of-the-match-worthy showing.

What stood out was the 24-year-old’s clinical nature in front of goal. He made his two shots on goal count, converting both to stretch Ten Hag’s unbeaten run even further.

Rashford also grabbed an assist for the opener.

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 87% pass accuracy

2 key passes

2 shots

2 goals

1/1 long balls completed

1/1 long balls completed

1 assist Big contribution in a big game.

The player seemed to be limping off when substituted and certainly, fans will be hoping it is nothing serious.

