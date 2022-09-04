No place for Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams in dressing room

The summer transfer window has finally wrapped up and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag now has the chance to work with the group of players at his disposal without the additional noise the window usually generates.

It ended up being a mixed window for United with the club spending over £200million on six new players with Antony proving to be their most costly purchase.

United failed to offload multiple players

While the club hierarchy did back their new manager, they failed spectacularly when it came to outgoings. The only players who left permanently were the much maligned Andreas Pereira and surprisingly, the highly-rated James Garner.

Eric Bailly and Alex Telles also remain on the club’s books despite not being in Ten Hag’s plans with Bailly’s loan deal having the option of being converted into a permanent one while the Brazilian left-back is due to return to Old Trafford next season.

The usual suspects like Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe still remain at the club with Brandon Williams also not being able to find himself a new club.

And this has added to Ten Hag’s worries with the dressing room proving to be too small for the bloated squad currently at the manager’s disposal.

United trio forced out

The Sun have sensationally claimed that the likes of Jones, Tuanzebe, Williams along with Teden Mengi and Shola Shoretire have been “shunted down the corridor to the Under-23 changing room.”

“The first team changing room at United’s AON training Centre at Carrington is only meant for a maximum 24 players and is bursting to capacity after Ten Hag’s summer spending spree,” the article goes on to mention.

Phil Jones suffers fresh blow in bizarre Man Utd career after dressing-room snubhttps://t.co/JLAdJuW5ym — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 3, 2022

While Mengi and Shoretire still have a future at the club, it is clear that Jones, Tuanzebe and Williams need to offloaded as the manager does not see them in his plans going forward.

Tuanzebe had attracted interest from Turkey while multiple English clubs were after Williams but because of injury concerns, they could not find a move away.

The curious case of Jones

Jones has always been a curious case with him remaining at the club despite playing only 13 games in the last four seasons and he also signed a four-year contract extension with reported weekly wages of £110,000 back in February 2019.

Jones last played for the first team in a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers back in January which was his first match in two years.

United will once again try to get rid of the deadwood in January but it is unlikely that they will manage to get a fee for the England international, who should just be let go for free at this stage.



